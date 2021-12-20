Call 1-800-658-5370 for the News 5 'A Home of the Holidays' phone bank

CLEVELAND — News 5 Cleveland is holding a phone bank Monday for a chance to purchase tickets for a second “A Home for the Holidays” raffle, offering viewers a chance to win a $599,000 house in North Royalton and other prizes.

The phone lines are open until 6:30 PM Monday. Viewers can call 1-800-658-5370.

Last year, “A Home for the Holidays” raised $677,750, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (OKI) Make- A-Wish Chapter and the HBA Charitable and Education Foundation. Your generosity enabled 20 wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

The drawing is intended to be held on Dec. 31.

