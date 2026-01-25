Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts 503  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Big winter storm hits Northeast Ohio

Cold air, dangerous wind chills and snow have moved into Northeast Ohio as a winter storm made landfall. this past weekend.

Winter snow storm Photo by: Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland Akron snow Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Akron snow Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Akron snow Snow in Akron's Highland Square.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Akron snow Businesses clearing walkway for customers.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Winter storm Photo by: Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland Winter snow storm Photo by: Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland Winter snow storm Photo by: Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland

PHOTOS: Big winter storm hits Northeast Ohio

close-gallery
  • Winter snow storm
  • Akron snow
  • Akron snow
  • Akron snow
  • Akron snow
  • Winter storm
  • Winter snow storm
  • Winter snow storm

Share

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
News 5 Cleveland
News 5 Cleveland
Snow in Akron's Highland Square.News 5 Cleveland
Businesses clearing walkway for customers.News 5 Cleveland
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next