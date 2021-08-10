Photos show damage caused by 3 juveniles at Cuyahoga County Detention Center last weekend

CLEVELAND — County officials have released several photos that show the damage three juveniles at the Cuyahoga County Detention Center caused this past Saturday.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 7.

According to authorities, three juvenile residents "failed to follow staff instructions" and then damaged a pod's ceiling, window, television and fire sprinkler system.

One guard sustained minor injuries, slipping and falling while responding to the incident.

"The Court holds the safety of its employees and the youth within its care in the highest regard. The Court extends its appreciation for the detention staff who took control of the situation to ensure a safe resolution," Cuyahoga County officials said in a statement.

This was the second incident to happen at a county facility that day.

Around 9 a.m., inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail damaged plumbing and other fixtures after refusing to enter lockdown in their cells.

The corrections officers responded to that incident with what it called "minimal force," using pepper balls in order to quell the disturbance, according to a spokesperson from the jail. No injuries were reported.

