Pickle in the Land to bring 700+ players from 16 states to Cleveland for Midwest's largest tournament

More than 700 participants from 16 states and Canada will compete in the Midwest's largest pickleball tournament this weekend at the Huntington Convention Center.

The third annual Pickle in the Land, presented by Akron Children's Hospital, runs Dec. 11-14 and is co-hosted by Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Rock Entertainment Group.

Spectators can attend for free and enjoy a vendor village and activities throughout the four-day event.

Tournament Schedule:

Thursday, December 11

Men's Doubles - 60-69, 70 & Up (all categories)

Women's Doubles - 60-69, 70 & Up (all categories)

Skinny Singles Tournament - Men's & Women's Divisions

Open Play & Athlete Social - FREE for registered players

Friday, December 12

Singles - Includes new Youth Divisions

Saturday, December 13

Doubles - Includes new Youth Divisions

Sunday, December 14

Mixed Doubles - Includes new Youth Divisions

On Saturday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will host an all-abilities pickleball clinic as part of the tournament. The free clinic targets youth ages 8-15 from the City of Cleveland Recreation Centers.

Athletes and coaches from Empower Sports will teach pickleball basics, while participants engage in health and wellness activities, including yoga provided by ZenWorks. Participants will receive pickleball equipment and additional giveaways as part of the program's commitment to eliminating barriers to sports participation.