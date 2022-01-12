Picturing the Land — These two artists love capturing Cleveland’s unique beauty

CLEVELAND — Their mediums are different, as are the challenges they present, but two local artists have one thing in common: they love capturing Cleveland’s unique beauty and sharing it with the world.

Jeff Suntala is a lifelong Cleveland resident who paints striking watercolor paintings of Cleveland, work that is now featured in an annual calendar that was coincidentally featured in our local holiday gift guide in December.

“I was out painting, and I thought that might be a good idea, to offer a calendar, of my plein air painting of Cleveland,” Suntala said. “I take that into consideration when I’m planning out the painting. I’m thinking calendar, all the time now.

Gabe Wasylko is a Cleveland-based photographer who also works for Destination Cleveland.

“I love capturing the beauty of Cleveland each and every day,” he said. “Ever since December, I challenged myself to post one photo to Twitter a day, just to practice photography and learn about Cleveland. And that blossomed into a fun hobby and a passion.”

