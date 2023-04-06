Pilot program that locks up cellphones in schools discussed in Akron

ARKON, Ohio — A pilot program that locks up cellphones belonging to students at three schools in the Akron Public School District was discussed Thursday about a month after it was implemented.

The Cellphone Policy Summit took place at East Community Learning Center and gave students a chance to ask questions to administrators.

APS approved spending more than $40,000 to lease about 2,500 Yondr bags for students at East, Buchtel and Ellet Community centers.

When students enter the schools, the phones go inside the pouches. At the end of the day, the kids walk past a magnetic locking station to get their devices back.

The school board felt the phones were becoming a major distraction and there have been other issues related to fights in schools.

"We also know the cellphones were being used to record and encourage and plan fights in some of our buildings," said BOE member Dr. Derrick Hall.

Students have mixed feelings on whether the program is making a difference.

"I think, honestly, it's making it worse. Kids are breaking them. Kids are getting high anxiety because they're getting suspended, which is taking more away from our education, is what I believe," said one female student during the summit.

However, a male student offered a different view.

"I do fully support the Yondr pouches. I personally think it works for me because I do get overwhelmed with just too much noise and too many things," he said.

The district plans to gather data from the program, especially around student behavior, before deciding whether to move forward with a more widespread cell phone ban next school year.

Input from students, teachers and parents will all be considered. A common criticism is that students should not be separated from their phones in the event of an emergency in a building, but APS leaders believe the disruption from phones needs to be considered.

"We're here about teaching and learning and when the device gets in the way of you being successful learners, we're going to have to intercede," said Acting APS Superintendent Mary Outley.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.