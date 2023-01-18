Plane carrying federal inmate crashes in Geauga County; no injuries reported, inmate still in custody

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a plane carrying law enforcement officers and a federal inmate crashed at the Geauga County Airport while landing.

According to authorities, the plane was carrying the pilot, four law enforcement officers and an inmate from Youngstown to Detroit when it started having engine trouble. The pilot attempted to land the plane at the airport but the plane overshot the runway and crashed, causing damage to its fuselage and landing gear.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, but no injuries were reported. The inmate is still in custody.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration.

