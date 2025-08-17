Planes usually move at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport... but not like this!

CLEVELAND — It's normal to see planes moving at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, but not by a group of people!

On Saturday, teams of people pulled a United Airlines 737 plane 12 feet while being timed as part of a fundraiser for the Special Olympics Ohio, hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run Cleveland Plane Pull.

In addition to the plane pull, participants and visitors were also able to enjoy food trucks, a live DJ, games for children and more family fun.

The winning team pulled the jet 12 feet in 6.9 seconds.

They were able to raise $65,000 in Saturday's event for the Special Olympics.

In July, the Special Olympics USA 2030 Site Selection Committee recommended Cleveland as the host city for the 2030 games.

