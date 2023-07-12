Playboi Carti playing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October

Rapper Playboi Carti will perform in Cleveland later this year as part of his 2023 "Antagonist Tour."

Carti will come to Cleveland for an Oct. 15 concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Public tickets can be purchased starting Friday at noon by CLICKING HERE. The pre-sale starts today at noon.

This is Carti's first headline tour since 2021 for the album "Whole Lotta Red," which was released in 2020.

