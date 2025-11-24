Playhouse Square program for Parkinson’s patients earns global recognition

CLEVELAND — A year after Playhouse Square launched an innovative arts initiative for people with neurological disorders, the program is now receiving international recognition. The Arts and Minds Initiative has officially been named a Dance for PD Licensed Affiliate — the first in Ohio and one of just 23 programs worldwide to earn the distinction.

The honor comes as Playhouse Square’s Dance for Parkinson’s classes continue to grow, offering a unique blend of movement, music, and community for people living with the disease.

A Year of Progress

News 5 was there for the program’s very first class last year, held inside the lobby of the Connor Palace. Since then, the program has expanded its offerings, providing weekly sessions in Playhouse Square’s studios and theater spaces.

Just minutes into observing a class, it becomes clear why the program stands out.

“We have live music for every class,” said instructor Joan Meggitt.“This is the only place where you're having live music with Dance for Parkinson's.”

Meggitt leads classes every Monday — sessions designed to help participants relax, explore movement and rediscover confidence in their bodies.

Finding Movement, Confidence, and Community

Among the newcomers is Larry Sheir of Moreland Hills. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about 18 months ago.

“It sounded like something that would get me out of the house and get me moving,” Sheir said.

“Suddenly the things you used to do without thinking are harder — or slower — and it can get you down.”

Sheir said that while the physical benefits have been significant, the social connection has become just as important.

“The socialization has been wonderful for me,” he said.

After taking similar classes over the past year, Sheir said he’s seen noticeable improvements.

“I’m doing things a whole lot better than I did a year ago,” he said. “I’m more confident in my body movements.”

Why Dance Helps Parkinson’s Patients

Dr. Benjamin Walter, a movement disorders specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, says programs like this are a powerful tool in managing Parkinson’s symptoms.

“It’s a downward spiral if you’re not staying active,” Walter said.

He explains that dance environments tap into the brain’s ability to respond to external cues — music, rhythm, and structured movement.

“They’re able to do things more naturally that they wouldn’t because of the disease,” he said.“

And because of the social engagement, people are more likely to stay with it.”

Dance therapy has been shown to reduce disability, improve mobility, and boost emotional well-being.

Discovering What’s Possible

While participants vary in ability and disease progression, Meggitt says they share one common thread.

“People can do a lot more than they think,” she said. “That’s what this class is about — discovery.”

The sessions are built around adaptability, allowing each person to move at a pace that feels right.

“It’s their class,” Meggitt said. “As long as they’re owning their choices, that’s what it’s about.”

A Unique Setting With a Purpose

Classes are held inside Playhouse Square’s dance studios and historic theater spaces — environments Meggitt says elevate participants’ experience. Chandeliers, draperies, ornate décor and open architecture all help inspire movement.

Growing Need

Programs like Dance for Parkinson’s are becoming more common nationwide as the number of Americans living with the disease is expected to rise to 1.2 million within the next five years.

Playhouse Square’s newly recognized affiliate status positions it as a leading resource in Northeast Ohio, combining the region’s arts community with evidence-based movement therapy.