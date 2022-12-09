'Plow Chicka Plow Wow' — Ohio Turnpike Name-A-Snowplow Contest winners announced

CLEVELAND — The public has decided and eight of the Ohio Turnpike's snowplows have new names. The Name-A-Snowplow contest took submissions for names until Nov. 20 and the public voted for the top eight names.

Here are the winners:

Ctrl-Salt-Delete, Nicole G.

Nicole G. Blizzard Wizard, Jacqueline F.

Jacqueline F. Plow Chicka Plow Wow, Joshua K.

Joshua K. You’re Killin’ Me Squalls, Linda V.

Linda V. The Big LePlowski, Matthew S.

Matthew S. The Blizzard of Oz, Annette B.

Annette B. Ohio Thaw Enforcement, Jonathan H.

Jonathan H. Clearopathtra, Samantha S.

The Ohio Turnpike has eight maintenance buildings and each site will receive one of the plow names above. Ohio Turnpike officials chose 50 names out of the 5,500 snowplow names submitted. The 50 names selected received nearly 1,100 votes from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

The names will be used for this winter season.

RELATED: Here's your chance to name one of the Ohio Turnpike's snowplows

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.