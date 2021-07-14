Police: 5-year-old boy in Maple Heights dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Maple Heights Police Department said they are investigating after a 5-year-old boy sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and died from the injury.

The child has been identified as Princeton Patterson.

It happened Tuesday night just before midnight in the 19700 block of Maple Heights Boulevard.

Maple Heights police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

Authorities didn't say how the child got a hold of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7465.

