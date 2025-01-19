Police body cam video shows scene unfold quickly as officers arrive at Alliance apartment shooting

ALLIANCE, Ohio — New body camera footage, as well as 911 tapes, were released Saturday afternoon from the Alliance Police Department of a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning at the Alliance Towers apartment building on South Arch Avenue.

According to several 911 calls, residents of the 5th floor told dispatchers they could hear a couple fighting, a gunshot, and then a woman scream, "He shot me!" It's still unclear what led up to the incident in which police were called.

Alliance police who shot man greeted by horrifying scene

Police-worn body camera video released by the APD shows a quickly unfolding scene after officers on an elevator to respond to the fifth floor of the apartment building.

Officers knew a woman had been shot but did not have further information on the situation. Before the elevator door opens, one officer asks, "What room number?"

Another officer responds, “Doesn't matter. They're in the hallway.”

As the elevator opens and officers exit onto the fifth floor, you can see a resident off to the side warn officers by saying, "He's got a gun!"

While officers go down the hall with guns drawn, one officer says, "He shot her!" At the far end of the hallway, you can see on the BWC video a man and a woman.

You can hear an officer on the video yell out, "He’s got a gun! Put it down! On the ground now!”

Six seconds after the officer exited the elevator and headed towards the suspect, you can hear a gunshot and a woman scream.

Officers pick up their pace towards the suspect and order him to get on the ground. An officer can be heard in the video saying, "Drop the weapon. You're not going to last!"

Next, you can hear another shot fired, and then you can hear an officer give one last warning, repeating, "Drop the weapon," before he is ordered to open fire on the suspect at the end of the hallway.

Fourteen seconds after Alliance police officers stepped off the elevators, the standoff with the gunman was over.

Police say the suspect, 63-year-old Mason French of Alliance, was killed. The woman killed was 56-year-old Stacy Pride, who was a resident of the Alliance Towers.

“They're in a very small predicament being in that hallway, " said Law enforcement Procedures Expert Tim Dimoff.

He says the Alliance officers approached the scene cautiously, not knowing what to expect.

“As soon as they got off the elevator, they turned, and they see a person with a gun. Very quickly. They're yelling out, you know, put the gun down, or similar language," said Dimoff.

Dimoff told News 5 that it appears from the video the suspect did not follow the officer's commands.

“I believe the subject does not put the gun down and points the gun at the officers," said Dimoff. "And if a subject did point the gun at the officers, they had all the right intention to defend themselves and return fire on that subject.”

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The police chief told News 5 that four officers are on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.