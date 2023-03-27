Police hope money talks and generates leads in teenager's unsolved murder

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Just three days after his 18th birthday, Reggie McDuffie Jr was shot and killed. Garfield Heights Police said the teenager was visiting friends at a home on East 126th Street on February 18, 2023.

“I think about it every day,” said his aunt, who doesn’t want to be identified out of fear for safety. She said her nephew was funny, outgoing and loved music. According to police, the high school senior was inside a house with friends when he got a phone call.

“He received a call to go outside and meet someone. We don’t know who that person was, we don’t know what it was about, something happened outside and he was shot,” said Patricia Meehan, Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers Coordinator.

Police said McDuffie was standing in the front yard when he was shot. A red sedan was spotted leaving the area after the shooting.

“Police have hit that dead end because they’ve canvassed the area, they’ve looked for any camera footage at all, they’ve looked for any witnesses and they haven’t been able to find any at all,” said Meehan. Police do not know if the call and car are connected.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

“If this person could shoot him and not think twice about it, what else are they capable of?” Meehan said.

Now, his family is pleading for answers.

“I hope the person has a heart, “ and turns themselves in, McDuffie’s aunt said.

Crime Stoppers is anonymous. Meehan said the phone lines aren’t recorded, there is no caller ID, and, in fact, the call center is in another state, Meehan said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or submit a web tip at www.25crime.com.

