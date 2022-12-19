Police investigate 6 deadly shootings in Cleveland in two days

CLEVELAND — In just 48 hours, the city of Cleveland saw six deadly shootings. More homicide cases on top of an already heavy workload for a police department that is short staffed.

“It was nonstop, I couldn’t believe the calls I was getting,” said Maryum Patterson.

Patterson knows first hand the wide-ranging emotions felt by mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles at crime scenes.

Patterson is a Level 1 Trauma Liaison for MetroHealth and University Hospitals.

She’s also part of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance.

“Helplessness—just the agony of getting that phone call—devastation,” said Patterson.

The homicides occurred between Dec. 15-17.

The youngest victim was just 19 years old and found in a car Friday near East 149th Street and St. Clair. Avenue.

“Nineteen, just really beginning his life and talking to the neighbors and people in the community. He was a great kid,” said Patterson.

That same day, two more shootings on East 85th Street left two men dead.

“When you’re not afraid to pick up a gun and shoot somebody, you have no fear in God, you have no fear in the community,” said Cleveland Council Public Safety Chair Mike Polensek.

According to the Cuyahoga County coroner’s office, there was a significant increase of homicides due to gun violence from 2019 to 2020.

There have been 210 ruled homicides through this November.

Last year, the number was 255.

“We’re in a pandemic with gun violence so we need to tackle this head on, not next week, not next year, not next month or whatever it is, we need to do it now,” Patterson said.

Cleveland homicide is investigating 164 cases as of today.

“It’s obscene 164 people lost their lives, and for what?” said Polensek.

A source tells News 5 Investigators the homicide closure rate for Cleveland police is estimated at 62%.

“As of last week we’re down 336 officers, so at the end of the day we are down in basic patrol, we are down in all the specialized units, so when you have a homicide you have to be able to investigate that homicide,” Polensek said.

Polensek said the greatest deterrent besides police, is the community to set the tone.

