Police investigating after 20-year-old male found shot to death in Cleveland Sunday

CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old male was shot and killed in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood Sunday.

Officers with the Cleveland Division of Police responded Sunday at approximately 5:24 p.m. to East 98th Street and Catherine Avenue in connection to a male shot.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and back, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed the victim may have been shot at East 20th Street and Hamilton Avenue.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

A person of interest has not been identified.

