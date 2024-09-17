Police K-9s, once used on the streets to sniff out drugs, find new jobs inside Ohio jails

WARREN, Ohio — Drug-sniffing dogs aren’t being used as frequently on the streets except in certain cases. Now, K-9 units are being redirected to stop the war on drugs going on behind bars.

As recreational marijuana sales have been legal for over a month across the state, it’s changed the way law enforcement agencies function and hold people accountable.

While it's legal to consume and have weed outside of jail, it’s still illegal to bring it inside. It’s also still illegal to drive vehicles under the influence of any drugs, but Ohioans can legally transport 15 grams of adult-use cannabis.

Max is a 3-year-old German shepherd, and he’s got a nose for narcotics.

“As far as detection work, we did a little bit of tracking this morning, and we will enhance that more and more,” said David Blosser, owner of Tri-State Canine Services.

Blosser is training Max and his Summitt County deputy handler. Max is two weeks into his six-week jail detection odor program.

“We have a duty, I would think, to take care of our inmates to make sure we don't have any accidental overdoses or anything,” Blosser said.

Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree said since Issue 2 passed, she knew it would change her K-9 unit and how it operated.

“When the law passed with marijuana, a lot of dogs were trained for marijuana and other drugs, and because they were trained with drugs and marijuana, with the law now, they are not useful out in cars or traffic stops,” Fatheree said.

Instead of early retirement for the young dogs, Fatheree decided to put them to work at the jail to help tackle the war on drugs happening behind bars.

“Overdoses with fentanyl are a major problem and since so many people that come into the jail have substance abuse problems and a little bit of mental health issues, we are just trying to make sure we watch all that before they get in,” said Fatheree.

Once Max is done with his training, he will not only be helping with entrance shakedowns but regular housing unit patrols and visitor checks as well.

“So it's just an extra layer of protection,” Fatheree added. “I am looking forward to continuing to grow our K-9 unit, and I think it's an inexpensive way.”

As for Max, he knows he's got an important job ahead of him.

“It's like being a rookie in anything—hit the street—and you got to learn the ropes,” Blosser said.

Fatheree said Max will be the first dog in the Summit County Jail, and the sheriff’s office goal is to have at least four dogs in the jail for each shift.