Police looking for man who carjacked several people with AK-47 in 3 Northeast Ohio cities

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for three separate carjackings that happened last month in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River over a two-day span.

According to CrimeStoppers and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, Rayquan Bryant, 20, is wanted for the carjackings. The three incidents occurred between Aug. 17 and 18.

Bryant is wanted on aggravated robbery charges. Authorities say he brandished an AK-47 during the commission of the alleged robberies.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information about Bryant's whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can be anonymous.

