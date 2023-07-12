Police: Man charged for attacking Akron store clerk with soda can, knocking her tooth out

Akron Police arrested a 64-year-old man Tuesday night for allegedly attacking a Dollar General employee after she caught him shoplifting a 12-pack of soda.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Exchange Street.

The employee, a 42-year-old woman, confronted the man when he walked out of the store with the soda. That's when authorities say the man hit her in the head and face multiple times with a can of cola and then dragged her out into the parking lot.

The employee lost a tooth in the attack and ended up with cuts on her face and head.

Police found the man nearby a short time later and arrested him. He's been charged with robbery and felonious assault and is currently in the Summit County Jail.

