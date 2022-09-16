Police records: Cleveland officer feared for his life and his family before killing Milwaukee teen

MILWAUKEE — News 5 Investigators have uncovered what happened in the moments before a Cleveland police officer shot and killed a Milwaukee teenager while off-duty visiting family in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Police say the case was cleared as self defense but part of the investigation into the attempted armed robbery remains open.

News 5 just received body camera video and documents from Milwaukee Police about the May shooting, including statements by the Cleveland officer.

The video shows the beginning stages of an investigation.

In Milwaukee police records, the officer told investigators he moved to Cleveland from Milwaukee in 2010 and has been working for Cleveland police since 2015, currently as a community engagement officer, but still has family in Milwaukee.

Back in mid-May, he was in Milwaukee visiting relatives. That is when the Cleveland officer shot and killed a 17-year-old boy.

Police records show the teen was with two others, who have not been identified, trying to rob the officer and his family.

A BB gun was recovered at the scene.

The officer, described as being very distraught, told investigators he was about to leave for their hotel when he heard someone behind him say, “give me what you have, give me everything.”

He first thought it was a joke and then turned around and saw a gun pointed at his forehead and believed it was a real gun.

His son and the boy’s mother were in the backseat of the car.

The officer had his service weapon concealed on his hip and says he considered trying to disarm the teen but thought if that didn’t go well the teen would shoot him.

He then feared he’d shoot his family.

The officer opened fire several times, killing the teenager.

The two others ran off. Milwaukee police are still looking for those two individuals.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.