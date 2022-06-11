Police round up horses on the loose in North Ridgeville neigh-borhood

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville police officers took two fugitive horses into custody Saturday morning after residents reported hearing some suspicious “clippity clopping” in the Ridgefield development, the department said in a Facebook post.

"That’s a technical equine term for you non-horse city folk," the post said.

Weird Animal Call Officer (WACO) John Metzo and Officer Brandon Kjaer responded to the scene within a minute of the call.

The pair used a small rope and two dog leashes to gain control of the horses. However, Kjaer had other ideas for containing the four-legged beasts.

“Brandon contemplated trying to ride one back to wherever they came from,” police said.

Nearby residents of the neighborhood assisted the officers with carrots and apples to help secure the animals. The two horses were removed from the development and later reclaimed by their owner.

“Rest easy citizens,” police said in the post. “The wild horses are no longer terrorizing Ridgefield.”

And as for Kjaer?

“Just like that, his vision of being a cowboy has been dashed,” police said.

