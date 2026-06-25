Police say shooting and 2 crashes connected

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH — Police in Cleveland and Newburgh Heights are investigating a shooting and two separate crashes that officers said are connected Wednesday night.

Officers said it began before 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 77 ramp to Fleet Avenue.

John Campbell was inside his home on Independence Road when he heard gunfire.

"Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow," said Campbell, "Yeah, about five shots. At least five."

He pointed to a hole in the side of his home that he said came from one of the bullets.

Crime scene technicians photographed and collected a number of shell casings that littered the road.

"Look, there's one right there," said Anthony Turay as he stood in his front yard. "Number five."

About 500 feet away, just across the Newburgh Heights border, a gray Toyota RAV4 had been rear-ended before it crashed into a tree.

A trail of car parts extended another several hundred feet leading to a Dodge Charger that crashed head-on into a tree in the Metroparks Washington Reservation.

Police said the driver of that car was rushed to the hospital.

Cleveland police officers and crime scene techs could been seen searching that car.

Neither Cleveland nor Newburgh Heights police released any other details about what happened leaving witnesses wondering, and hoping answers come soon.

"I would love for them to find out what happened," said Campbell. "When it hits home, that's when it bothers you the most, you know?"

"You hear it on the news but when it happens to you, it's all scary," said Turay.

