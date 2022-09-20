Police seize fentanyl, cocaine, meth and other drugs in raid on Mentor-On-The-Lake home

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — A raid on a home in Mentor-On-The-Lake last week resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man and the seizure of a slew of drugs and cash, according to the Lake County Narcotics Agency.

It happened on September 16. Police did not provide the address of where the drug bust occurred. Authorities said the raid was part of an "ongoing drug trafficking investigation."

A police K-9 found the drugs in boxes inside a bedroom in the home.

The following items were seized:



About 5,000 suspected fentanyl tablets

About 1,300 suspected MDMA (ecstasy) tablets

About 2.5 pounds of suspected cocaine

About 2 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine

About 40 grams of suspected crack cocaine

About 5 pounds of suspected raw marijuana and 350 THC oil cartridges/THC edibles

About $10,000 in cash

The drugs have been sent to the Lake County Crime Lab for further testing.

The resident has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, all first-degree felonies, authorities said.

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

