Pops is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

Pops is an 11-year-old Terrier Mix
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jan 20, 2024
Meet Pops:

Pops is an 11-year-old Terrier Mix who has had 5 homes throughout his life due to family circumstances! He is 31 lbs of adorable fluff! He is housebroken, sweet, and makes a great car companion.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Pops and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

