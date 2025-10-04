Popular tavern in Chardon suffers loss after large fire

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CHARDON, Ohio — A popular tavern in Chardon, Geauga County, suffered a loss after a large fire Saturday afternoon, according to Chardon Fire Department Chief Justin Geiss.

At about 12:08 p.m., fire crews responded to the Chardon Tavern at 405 Eater St. for a structure fire. Hambden, Concord and Munson Fire Departments were also sent to the fire for automatic aid.

Once Chardon Fire arrived, they found a working fire at the back of the tavern, Geiss said.

According to the chief, an alarm was activated and all occupants of the building were evacuated.

Once the tavern was cleared, firefighters put the fire out and brought everything under control, Geiss said.

"Thank you to the Kirkland, Concord, Hambden, Munson and Burton Fire Departments for their assistance," the chief said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is underway by the Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit.

