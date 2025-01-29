Watch Now
Postal carrier robbed in Akron Monday afternoon

Akron police are working to identify a person who allegedly robbed a postal carrier Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, a male stole from a 32-year-old postal worker in the 900 block of Bisson Street. During the robbery, the person kept his right hand in his coat pocket and told the worker he had a gun before taking the property, police said.

He then fled westbound on Diagonal Road, police said.

The person who allegedly robbed the postal carrier is described as a male aged 16-20 years old and is about 5 feet 4 inches to 6 feet tall, police said.

During the robbery, the male had his entire face covered and was wearing a black coat, dark-colored pants, a ski mask and what appeared to be red gloves, police said.

