Pounds of weed, cocaine and numerous gambling machines seized from vape shop in Canton by police

Canton Police officers and SWAT team members executed a search warrant on a vape shop Thursday, resulting in the seizure of multiple gambling machines, narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash.

Authorities said the warrant was served around 1:30 p.m. at Mo Vapes, 1816 Cleveland Ave. NW.

The following items were seized:



Ten (10) gambling machines

3.5 pounds of marijuana

2 ounces of cocaine

24 ounces of promethazine

1 Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun

$4,276.00 in U.S. currency

Authorities didn't say what prompted the investigation, only that it continues. No other specifics were provided. They ask that anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 330-649-5929.

