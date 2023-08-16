Ravenna smoke shop owner taken into custody for trafficking illegal narcotics, police say

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will be filing charges against a Ravenna smoke shop owner for trafficking illegal narcotics.

Authorities executed a search warrant for Puff City Smoke Shop, located in downtown Ravenna after receiving information that the business was allegedly trafficking narcotics, selling them to minors and keeping the narcotics behind the counter and in the backroom of the establishment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Portage County Drug and Violent Crime Unit discovered THC products, such as edibles, vape cartridges and THC wax. Additionally, officers found psilocybin mushroom products, including chocolate bars, drinks, gummies and U.S. Currency within the shop, authorities said.

Portage County Sheriff's Office

Juveniles were also found in the store, authorities said.

The owner has been taken into custody, and the Drug and Violent Crime Unit said it will be filing charges for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.