Prayer, rosaries help Middle Eastern Festival go on

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — In Independence, St Maron’s church held their annual Middle Eastern festival with lots of food and prayer to stop the rain.

When you walk on the property you’ll tents with hookahs, games, and food but you’ll also see rosaries on the bushes and trees.

“Traditionally, whenever there's a wedding and let's say there's an event going on like a festival, we put the rosary in the tree. Because of our faith, our powerful faith, God answered our prayers and stopped raining. We learned that from our great grandparents,” said Nooha Khoury a member of the church.

The festival is a big fundraising event for the church but, it’s also gives them an opportunity to share their culture and faith with the community.

“I just I love it truly it's it warms my heart to see people come and experience this community that I've grown up in and that I love so much,” said Michelle Nin who’s on the board for the festival.

So all weekend the prayers never stopped and neither did the fun.

