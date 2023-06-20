Pregnant woman shot, killed by 2-year-old son, Norwalk Police confirm

A pregnant woman was shot and killed by a 2-year-old at a home in Norwalk Friday, according to an investigation report provided by Norwalk Police.

At about 1:11 p.m. on June 16, Norwalk Police units responded to a residence on Woodlawn Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, the investigation report stated.

According to the dispatch narrative provided by police, the woman’s 2-year-old son accidentally shot her in the back.

The woman called her husband and then the police, Norwalk Police Chief Dave Smith told News 5.

When police arrived, they found the door to the home was locked, and they had to break it down, Smith said.

The dispatch narrative indicates the woman’s husband was not at the home at the time the woman was shot and traveled to the home after he was called.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. The child she was carrying, a boy, died at about 2 p.m., and she died at about 5 p.m., Smith said.

The firearm used, a Sig Sauer micro 9mm, was seized, according to the report.

Smith confirmed this incident is being considered an accidental shooting.

