CLEVELAND — Gas prices in Northeast Ohio may slowly be coming down, but anyone who needs to fill up before the start of the holiday weekend certainly still feels a pinch in the wallet.

News 5 talked to several individuals at a local gas station — a single mother, a college student and a truck driver — to see how they are fairing amid a sea of high prices and tough choices.

Pressure at the pump: Northeast Ohioans struggle with gas prices

