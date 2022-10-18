Pride bench in Forest Hill Park vandalized, painted green

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — According to officials in Cleveland Heights, the Pride bench in the Forest Hill park was vandalized and painted green Monday.

The city has removed the bench to repaint it. Once it is finished, it will be reinstalled.

Cleveland Heights police are investigating the incident.

According to the city, that bench was one of five worn-down benches that were salvaged and converted into pride benches in the city's five major parks in June of this year as part of the city's Pride Month celebrations.

