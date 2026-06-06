Pride in the CLE kicks off 11th year in downtown

Many are gathering downtown Saturday morning for the 11th annual Pride in the CLE festival, kicking off Pride Month in the city.

The event, organized by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, is set to take place in Public Square with a day filled with members of the LGBTQ+ community, organizations and lots of fun.

One of the main attractions includes the Pride March, where thousands come together to demonstrate "unity, pride and resilience," according to the organization.

Due to the large crowd, certain roads will be closed during the event. You can find which roads below:

Road closures and parking restrictions for busy Saturday in Cleveland

RELATED: Road closures and parking restrictions for busy Saturday in Cleveland

Festival goers will be able to enjoy all of the following throughout the event:



Live entertainment on the Main Stage and Speak Out Stage

Community exhibitors and resource organizations

Food trucks and local vendors

Youth & Family Fun Zone

Health & Wellness Village

Artisan Alley

Official Pride merchandise

Drink Garden featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

Accessibility resources and support services

The festival will stretch from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.— rain or shine!

With severe storms possible, the organization will provide updates on the weather.

For more details, CLICK HERE.