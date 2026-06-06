Pride in the CLE kicks off 11th year in downtown

Many are gathering downtown Saturday morning for the 11th annual Pride in the CLE festival, kicking off Pride Month in the city.
The event, organized by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, is set to take place in Public Square with a day filled with members of the LGBTQ+ community, organizations and lots of fun.
One of the main attractions includes the Pride March, where thousands come together to demonstrate "unity, pride and resilience," according to the organization.
Due to the large crowd, certain roads will be closed during the event. You can find which roads below:
RELATED: Road closures and parking restrictions for busy Saturday in Cleveland
Festival goers will be able to enjoy all of the following throughout the event:
- Live entertainment on the Main Stage and Speak Out Stage
- Community exhibitors and resource organizations
- Food trucks and local vendors
- Youth & Family Fun Zone
- Health & Wellness Village
- Artisan Alley
- Official Pride merchandise
- Drink Garden featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
- Accessibility resources and support services
The festival will stretch from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.— rain or shine!
With severe storms possible, the organization will provide updates on the weather.
For more details, CLICK HERE.