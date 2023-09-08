Primo's Deli, iconic Akron eatery, up for sale

AKRON, Ohio — A family-owned deli that has delighted taste buds for decades in Akron is up for sale.

Bob Mileti, 75, opened up Primo's Deli 44 years ago. He told News 5 that he's ready to retire.

The eatery on Romig Road has operated as carryout only since COVID-19 started.

"I never thought this day would come," Mileti said. "If I was younger, I'd do it longer, but time is running out."

Mileti said his deli is best known for its spicy Italian sub, along with Reuben and corned beef sandwiches.

Customers also love the unique atmosphere that spans generations. The walls are covered the mirrors, signs and other memorabilia.

Mileti said LeBron James also has a unique connection to Primo's Deli.

"LeBron James signed his $100 million Nike contract sitting over there," Mileti said while pointing to a former dining room area.

Akron firefighter Gary Orr said he grew up in the neighborhood and enjoyed coming to the deli as a kid. He still returns for the Italian sandwich.

"I love it here. I hate to see it [go] because they've been here for so long," Orr said.

Rudy Arnold recalled visiting Primo's as a teenager with his grandfather. After learning that the business was for sale, he came back with his father and his son to buy lunch.

"It was special to my grandpa, so it's special to me. I wanted to make sure my son and my dad got the opportunity to have a sandwich. Really it's just a sandwich, but it's memories too.

Mileti isn't sure when the last day for Primo's will be. It depends on when the building sells. In the meantime, he's grateful to his customers and employees and for the memories.

"I got a little emotional. It's beginning to settle in that the end is somewhere down the line."

