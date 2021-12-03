Principal at St. Paul Lutheran in Westlake placed on leave following arrest for domestic violence

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Westlake was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence and assault, according to court records.
Jeremy Louden was arrested by North Ridgeville police on Nov. 30 and arraigned on two misdemeanor charges on Wednesday, according to Elyria Municipal Court records. Further details were not immediately available.
St. Paul Lutheran School released the following statement:
“We are aware of the situation involving our principal, Mr. Jeremy Louden, and understand the serious nature of the charges that have been filed. In light of what has happened, Mr. Louden has been placed on administrative leave while we investigate the matter internally and review the circumstances involved. We will respect the process as the matter proceeds through the legal system, and will consider the outcome as part of our review.
“Our attention is on maintaining the day-to-day operation of our school, the safety of our students and teachers, and the quality of the education we provide to our students through our teachers, staff, and the support of the entire St. Paul community.
“In addition, our thoughts and prayers are with the Louden family. Out of respect for the Louden family, we will not comment any further at this time.”