Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrations continue with Grand Parade Saturday

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame continued to celebrate Enshrinement Week with its Grand Parade on Saturday.

Kicking off at 8 a.m. along Cleveland Avenue, thousands of people lined the over two-mile route to catch a glimpse of this year's inductees, which include Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers, and Patrick Willis.

Several returning Hall of Famers appeared alongside dozens of helium balloons, floats, and marching bands.

The parade is a big deal for locals and football fans alike. Many parade goers camp out the night before to secure their spot along the parade route. That enthusiasm is why the Grand Parade is the fifth largest in the country.

"It's just an amazing experience each and every year," Hall of Fame fan Emma Uslick said. "It's definitely the biggest week in Canton, Ohio."

The enshrinement celebrations continue after the parade. The induction for the Class of 2024 happened at noon on Saturday, with an autograph signing later in the evening. Carrie Underwood will wrap up the Enshrinement Week activities with a concert on Sunday night.

