Pro Football Hall of Fame mourns death of Hall of Famer Charley Taylor

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame mourns the death of Hall of Famer Charley Taylor, who died at the age of 80 on Saturday, according to the Washington Commanders.

Enshrined as a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 1984, Taylor retired as the leading pass receiver with 649 catches. He accumulated 9,110 receiving yards and 79 receiving touchdowns.

Hall of Fame President said the following statement:

“As a kid who loved football, I watched the Washington teams of the 1970s compete at a high level and quickly became a fan of the player wearing No. 42. He seemed to make everything look so easy.



“Charley was never a man of many words, and in his brief Enshrinement speech, he didn’t say much about the game. He mentioned God several times. He thanked God for his good fortunes and he expressed his deep belief in God.



“We extend our thoughts and prayers to Charley’s wife, Pat, and the entire family and take comfort that their faith will help see them through this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will guard Charley’s legacy forever. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in his memory.”

Taylor was a standout running back at Arizona State University. In his first three seasons, he rushed 431 times for 1,419 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Among Taylor’s many accolades were the 1964 Rookie of the Year Award and a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.