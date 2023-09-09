Professional boxer turned professional barber holding grand opening for mobile barbershop

CLEVELAND — Charlie Natal has waited years to see his dream of owning a mobile barbershop come true.

Saturday is the grand opening of his business Hollywood Studios. It’s a one-seat barbershop set up in a trailer that’s been transformed into an inviting space.

“Everything you need… from the ring lights to the ceiling lights. The mirrors (are) touch screen. You can dim it down. You can dim it up,” Natal said. “We got the arcade for the kids. We have the TV with music. We have the merchandise.”

News 5 Hollywood Studios Mobile Barbershop features a touch screen light mirror, an arcade, and bathroom.

There’s even a sink and toilet.

The barbershop will be parked at Roberto Clemente Park on Seymour Ave. from noon to 3 p.m. Natal will be offering free haircuts and more.

Hollywood Studios Mobile Barbershop Hollywood Studios Mobile Barbershop is one of just a handful of licensed mobile barbershop/salons in Cleveland.

“We're going to have a DJ, live music, Hispanic food - good food, (and) a raffle. We're going to be raffling off a lot of merchandise,” Natal said.

Becoming a barber wasn’t a clean-cut decision.

“I was a professional boxer. I was a full-time boxer before COVID hit. Once COVID hit, all my fights got canceled that year. I didn't have any way of making money.”

Natal said he knew how to cut hair but decided to take things a notch higher. He enrolled in barber college, got his license and started bringing in the bucks.

“I wasn't making this much money boxing ever in my life,” Natal said.

A social media post about mobile barbershops and their success in Florida got his attention.

“And I said, ‘Why can't we do that here?’” Natal recalled. “Nobody's done it here.”

The Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board told News 5 there are currently about 24 mobile barbershops/salons in Ohio. Hollywood Studios is one of just a few in Cleveland.

Natal said he will travel to people’s homes and also set up in public places, which he’ll advertise in advance online.

He said it's all about convenience and making people look and feel their best.

“I feel like we're artists. People come in the barbershop feeling one way,” Natal said. “But when they come out of the barbershop… you actually hand the client a mirror, and they see themselves — that smile… it changes your day. It makes you feel so much better.”

