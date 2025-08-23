Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Programming change: How to watch Little League World Series championship games

Jared Freed/AP
Irmo, S.C.'s Andrew Bogan is chased by teammates Joe Giulietti and Jacob Gibson as he celebrates his walk-off against Sioux Falls, S.D., after the seventh inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)
Posted
and last updated

The Little League World Series U.S. Championship is on News 5 this Saturday — with some changes due to the Browns game.

Both games of the LLWS will air from 12:30 - 6 p.m. on our 5.3 subchannel LAFF.

The first game, scheduled from 12:30-3:30 p.m., will feature an international matchup that will advance one team to the championship.

The second game is set from 3:30-6 p.m.

Around 5 p.m., News 5 will join the second game in progress immediately after our Browns Postgame show.

