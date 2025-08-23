Programming change: How to watch Little League World Series championship games

The Little League World Series U.S. Championship is on News 5 this Saturday — with some changes due to the Browns game.
Both games of the LLWS will air from 12:30 - 6 p.m. on our 5.3 subchannel LAFF.
The first game, scheduled from 12:30-3:30 p.m., will feature an international matchup that will advance one team to the championship.
The second game is set from 3:30-6 p.m.
Around 5 p.m., News 5 will join the second game in progress immediately after our Browns Postgame show.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.