Programming change: How to watch Little League World Series championship games

The Little League World Series U.S. Championship is on News 5 this Saturday — with some changes due to the Browns game.

Both games of the LLWS will air from 12:30 - 6 p.m. on our 5.3 subchannel LAFF.

The first game, scheduled from 12:30-3:30 p.m., will feature an international matchup that will advance one team to the championship.

The second game is set from 3:30-6 p.m.

Around 5 p.m., News 5 will join the second game in progress immediately after our Browns Postgame show.