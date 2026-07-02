Progressive field chef arrested on felony charge

An executive chef who works at Progressive Field was charged with a felony in Lake County, according to the Kirtland Police Department.

Kirtland Police said Vishwatej Nath believed he was talking to a teenage girl between the ages of 13 and 16 years old when he arranged to pay $100 to have sex with her.

Police said he drove to Kirtland to meet her Tuesday but was instead met by an officer.

Nath reportedly drove off when the officer ordered him to stop at gunpoint.

He works for Delaware North, which provides food services for the stadium.