Project to bring Hobby Lobby to former Walmart location in Mayfield Heights moves forward

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Hobby Lobby may soon make its home in an empty Mayfield Heights building, according to the Mayfield Heights Mayor’s Office.

The business has submitted plans to renovate a portion of the former Walmart building at 6594 Mayfield Rd., the mayor’s office said.

Andrew Oliver / News 5 New Hobby Lobby coming to former Walmart building in Mayfield Heights

The former Walmart closed its doors in May 2022 due to financial complications.

RELATED: Walmart closing Mayfield Heights store on May 20, citing 'historic and current financial performance'

Hobby Lobby has not received final occupancy, but it will be moving forward with the renovation process, the mayor’s office said.