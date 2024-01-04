Watch Now
Project to bring Hobby Lobby to former Walmart location in Mayfield Heights moves forward

Andrew Oliver / News 5
New Hobby Lobby coming to former Walmart building in Mayfield Heights
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 15:27:52-05

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Hobby Lobby may soon make its home in an empty Mayfield Heights building, according to the Mayfield Heights Mayor’s Office.

The business has submitted plans to renovate a portion of the former Walmart building at 6594 Mayfield Rd., the mayor’s office said.

The former Walmart closed its doors in May 2022 due to financial complications.

Hobby Lobby has not received final occupancy, but it will be moving forward with the renovation process, the mayor’s office said.

