Proposal to acquire Geauga Lake and 40 acres of Sea World for $4.5M presented to Aurora City Council Monday

The mayor of Aurora, Ann Womer Benjamin, presented a proposal to Aurora City Council Monday to acquire Geauga Lake along with 40 acres of land from the former Sea World, according to the City of Aurora.

The proposal would be to purchase the land from Industrial Commercial Properties for $4.5 million.

While the plans for the property are not finalized, Womer Benjamin says the city is expected to redevelop the land into a public park with a pool, beach, and other recreational attractions.

According to the City of Aurora, the project has been in the works for a couple of years now.

"This is a legacy purchase for the people of Aurora," Womer Benjamin said. "It is the opportunity of a lifetime to guarantee our residents lake access and a destination that is going to be one of the gems of Northeast Ohio."

About $1.3 million of the funds for the acquisition will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with the remainder coming from general fund money budgeted for that purpose. Industrial Commercial Properties will build a trail/boardwalk around Geauga Lake, which the City of Aurora will own and maintain.

As News 5 has previously and extensively reported, Industrial Commercial Properties bought a significant portion of the Geauga Lakes property in 2020 and subsequently announced plans for the 377-acre site to be known as Geauga Lake District. The site, which saddles both Bainbridge Township and Aurora, has become a Joint Economic Development District, with the City of Aurora providing water and sewer services. The economic development district opens the door for a multitude of different housing and business opportunities.

