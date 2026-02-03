Proposed plan could cut parking on Medina's Public Square to improve pedestrian safety

MEDINA, Ohio — There is a proposed plan to consider some changes to Medina's Public Square to make it a more pedestrian-friendly area.

"I know change is always difficult, but we have to look at these issues and make sure we’re safe,” said Medina Council President John Coyne.

Coyne said safety is a top priority for him.

That’s why he is asking council to consider eliminating 17 parking spaces on the west side of Medina’s Public Square, or North and South Court Street.

Then on the square’s north side, or East Liberty Street, Coyne is suggesting eliminating or modifying parking spaces.

"I wanted to have the committee look at issues of probably help solving those problem areas of people pulling in and backing out of parking on the square that create points of conflict and also creates some visibility problem for not only people parking but the people crossing in the crosswalks,” said Coyne.

Nearly two years ago, a nine-year-old boy was on his way to school when News 5 reported that a car hit him while he crossed the street near Medina’s Public Square.

He survived. But before then, there were other pedestrian-related cases that led to more severe injuries; so, now Coyne and At-large Councilman Ed Isabella are coming up with ideas to create a more pedestrian-friendly square.

"We’re still early in the process, but I want everybody to keep an open mind. If you do have concerns, though, I want to hear them,” said Isabella.

For Off the Wagon owner, Michelle Sahr, she said she worries how this could impact her business since she’s on the north side.

"I do know that my customers want to park a lot of times as close as they can to the business. It just makes it easier to get in and out,” said Sahr.

In total, Isabella said there are 99 parking spots on the square, and more than 1,200 parking spots between other surface lots and garages.

"It’s nice that Medina does have like two parking garages that are within a block of the square,” said Sahr.

Still, Sahr said she’s hopeful they won’t eliminate parking.

"I’d be interested to hear what they have to say, and of course, if safety is – it’s always a huge concern – but if that’s the reason, then I can understand that you have to do what’s right,” said Sahr.

The Streets and Sidewalks committee invites the community to share their feedback during their meeting at City Hall next Monday at 5 p.m.