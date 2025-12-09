Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Protect your wallet while avoiding gift card scams in Ohio this holiday season

Ohioans are urged to stay alert as scammers target holiday shoppers with fraudulent gift card schemes and other cons.
Holiday shopping in Ohio is expected to top $32 billion this year, and scammers are ready to cash in.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Financial Institutions is warning shoppers to watch out for gift card fraud and other holiday scams.

Ohio was among the top 10 states for fraud complaints last year, with more than $278 million lost, according to FBI data.

Scammers often pressure shoppers into buying gift cards for fake fines, fees, or emergencies – or steal funds directly from the cards they purchase.

To stay safe this holiday season, shoppers should pay attention to common warning signs, such as high-pressure tactics, unusual payment requests, deals that seem too good to be true, and instructions to keep purchases secret.

There are also simple precautions that can help protect your money and make your holiday shopping less stressful.

  • Check packaging: Make sure the card hasn’t been tampered with and the PIN is still covered.
  • Buy from trusted sources: Stick to official retailers or merchant websites.
  • Ignore unusual payment requests: No government agency or legitimate company will ask for a gift card payment.
  • Register your card: If possible, register it to protect your balance.
  • Avoid sketchy websites: Third-party balance checkers can steal your card info.

If you think you’ve been scammed, contact the gift card company and report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

