Protests scheduled across Northeast Ohio as part of nationwide 'No Kings' movement

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, demonstrators will take to the streets across the country, including right here in Northeast Ohio, for the scheduled "No Kings" protests.

The protests are focused on two main issues: The use of ICE agents and the war in Iran.

News 5 spoke with folks from both sides.

President Donald Trump's supporters say the checks and balances in place are working, and that he is not acting like a king.

"These are people that are buying into propaganda, they don't understand that we do have checks and balances here, and that if there were things that our president could just wave his magic wand and do, we wouldn't be seeing the courts stepping in when it comes to illegal immigrants and all of those things," said Hilary Jackson, chapter chair for Moms for Liberty Cuyahoga.

Protesters say Trump acted on his own authority without the approval of Congress and violated the Constitution.

"We think his behavior as a king has killed people. It has killed American citizens in the streets of Minneapolis, it has killed 150 children in a school in Iran because we have a war that is illegal and unfunded," said Karen Kircher, advisory team, Strongsville Indivisible.

Locally, protests are planned in Avon Lake, Lakewood, Cleveland, Parma, Strongsville, Medina and Akron, and other locations.

CLICK HERE for more information.