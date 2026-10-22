'Prove them wrong': Kenny Atkinson sets high expectations for Cavaliers in News 5 interview

CLEVELAND — In an exclusive interview with News 5, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said the team has something to prove entering the new season, setting high expectations for a team facing a tough test in the Eastern Conference.

Atkinson sat down with News 5's Jon Doss for our Cavaliers season preview special:

Cavaliers ICYMI: Watch News 5's Cavs season preview News 5 Staff

The head coach discussed training overseas, team bonding, and the changing landscape of the Eastern Conference.

"Every game is going to be a dog fight," Atkinson told News 5.

Despite the external changes, Atkinson has faith in the team he's coached, saying they will be prepared to stun fans for the 2026 season.

"I know internally, that we have great confidence in our group. But yeah, for some reason the outside world doesn't agree, and we have to prove them wrong," Atkinson told News 5.

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News 5's Cleveland Cavaliers season preview