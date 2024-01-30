Ramp from I-271 south to southbound State Route 8 to reopen Tuesday after tanker truck explosion

The ramp from I-271 south to southbound State Route 8 in Macedonia will reopen Tuesday afternoon after being closed over the weekend due to a tanker truck that exploded on the bridge.

According to the Department of Transportation, the ramp is deemed safe to reopen after additional inspections found no damage to the structure.

“Inspectors determined that while repairs will be needed, the damage was cosmetic, not structural,” said Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot.

Only one lane of the ramp will reopen as cleanup crews continue to use other lanes as a staging area for their operations. It is unknown when the second lane will reopen, ODOT said.

According to ODOT, inspections and repairs will continue on the southbound portion of the State Route 8 bridge over Brandywine Creek. Including the milling off and replacement of the top layer of the roadway.

Saturday morning, the driver of a tanker truck, 31-year-old Jason Stevens, lost control and went over the side of the bridge after attempting to get on I-271 North from State Route 8. The tanker carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel exploded when it landed on SR 8 below.

