Ramp from SR-8 north to I-271 northbound now open

1 lane remains closed
Jermey Mersek
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jan 31, 2024
The ramp from State Route 8 north to northbound I-271 in Macedonia has reopened after being closed over the weekend due to a tanker truck that exploded on the bridge.

According to the Department of Transportation, the ramp is deemed safe to reopen after additional inspections found no damage to the structure.

“A hands-on in-depth inspection was done to verify that the structure did not receive any damage that would affect its structural capacity,” said Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot. 

One lane of I-271 south to SR-8 south was reopened on Tuesday.

According to ODOT, SR-8 between Highland and Hines Hill roads remains closed for repairs.

