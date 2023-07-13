Rampant groundhogs wreck havoc on Cleveland neighborhoods

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Groundhogs are wreaking havoc across Cleveland homes and lawns. Viewers told News 5 they are running rampant and even getting into their foundations but said their complaints to elected officials are falling on deaf ears.

Residents said groundhogs have taken over the east side of Cleveland, and they’re fed up.

“The groundhogs are out of control,” Cheryl Daily said.

The infestation is impacting almost every resident on Gruss Avenue; James Brown feels helpless.

“It’s nerve-wracking, it’s very irritating, and I’m nervous,” Brown said. “I’m not sure if I get up one day, and they are in the basement of our home. It’s bad. They’re digging their way around the house.”

On Thursday, contractors were replacing wood where groundhogs chewed through. Another resident, Lisa Jones, has cement blocks and bricks covering all the holes dug by groundhogs.

“They’re digging in the side of my house,” Jones said. “They dig all the time. I have all kinds of poison, mothballs.”

Jones said her home’s foundation is now shifting.

“The city won’t do anything about it,” Jones said. “Nothing. I have called numerous of times numerous of times for them to come and do something. Help me, help me. I am reaching out for help.”

With no phone calls returned from city officials, residents think Cleveland's East side is purposely getting ignored.

"There should be city services happening here as much as there are on the west side, as much as there are downtown," Daily said. "If you get into these historically poor neighborhoods, you don’t see the city services happening as they should be."

Many fear with a lot of damage already done, it’s too late to get under control.

“The whole neighborhood, I think they’ve just taken over,” Brown added.

Earlier this week, News 5 spoke to Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin about Cleveland residents' concerns about the lack of services. He said he’s aware of the issues and is pressuring the administration to ramp up services. News 5 also reached out to Mayor Justin Bibb for a comment regarding residents' concerns, and we are still waiting to hear back.

Summertime is peak groundhog season, but there are some things you can do to keep groundhogs away. Put fences up around gardens and flowers; hard wire fencing is best; try not to leave trash around your property, leave out traps, which can be provided by the City of Cleveland's Animal Control Department; and spray rodent repellent.

“If they are a problem for you, the best thing to do is to trap them and handle it from there because most likely they are not going to go away or relocate somewhere else on their own,” said Laura Brown, Wildlife Research Technician, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Groundhogs go into hibernation in the fall and winter. So, you should take preventive measures and fix any structural damage to your home now before they burrow in for the cooler months.

We found out about this issue from a viewer; if you have a story you think we should look into, email us or call 216-431-3700.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.