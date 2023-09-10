Ravenna Courthouse vandalized Saturday morning

The Ravenna Courthouse was vandalized Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 a.m., deputies found that 14 front windows had been broken and charged a 31-year-old man with vandalism, according to authorities.

The man was initially detained after a theft at a gas station, and he admitted to vandalizing the courthouse. He said his reasoning was that he was upset that psychedelics are illegal, authorities said.

He is currently being held at the Postage County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland Sunday at 8

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.